Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To ‘Chhello Show’ Beating ‘The Kashmir Files’ To Become India’s Official Oscar Entry

Apart from RRR, another film that was expected to become India’s official entry was the Oscars was filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. The film created a lot of buzz with a successful release and critical acclaim for its storyline. Led by a talented cast of Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and more, fans were convinced it would be picked as India’s official entry. However, on Tuesday Film Federation of India (FFI) announced that the Gujarati film Chhello Show, Last Film Show in English, was unanimously picked as the country’s entry to the Oscars 2023 in the Best International Feature category.

Soon after Agnihotri opened up about the selection. Hindustan Times quoted the filmmaker congratulating the team of Chhello Show. Sending good wishes to the whole team of the Pan Nalin-directorial, he added, “I wish them all the luck for the future run. I have nothing else to say.”

A big congratulations to the entire team of #LastFilmShow (Chhello Show) for being selected as India’s official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the #Oscars2023 I thank all the well wishers and specially media which was rooting for #TheKashmirFiles. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/nNjOe2Fv3D — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 20, 2022

Agnihotri who has been vocal and The Kashmir Files and its social buzz also took to his Twitter account to talk about the Oscar selection. He wrote, “A big congratulations to the entire team of #LastFilmShow (Chhello Show) for being selected as India’s official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the #Oscars2023. I thank all the well-wishers and especially media which was rooting for #TheKashmirFiles (folded hands emojis).”

Meanwhile, RRR which was not selected as the official entry has taken it upon themselves to enter the film for The Academy Awards. The US distributor of RRR, Variance Films, Dylan Marchetti has invited the Academy to consider RRR in ‘all categories’ for the Oscars 2023.

Agnihotri was asked if he too is planning to take The Kashmir Files to the Oscars independently, but the director denied the possibility. He told the portal, “Mujhe inn sab cheezun se farak nahi padta. When it comes to the film going to the Oscars independently, it is something which the makers have to decide”.

“Right now, I am doing another film, and I have moved on,” he added.

The Kashmir Files explores the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley. It follows Krishna who tries to uncover the reason behind his parents’ brutal killings in Kashmir. He instead uncovers a web of lies and conspiracies in connection with the massive genocide.

