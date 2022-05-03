Vivek Agnihotri Lashes Out At Wikipedia For Editing 'The Kashmir Files' Description; Says 'Failing Your Secular Credentials'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who has been basking in the glory of ‘The Kashmir Files’, a film that chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 90s, recently lashed out at Wikipedia for calling the film a ‘fictional’ story. Sharing a screenshot of the website, Agnihotri tweeted, “Dear @Wikipedia, You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia… propaganda… sanghi… bigot… etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more.”

Dear @Wikipedia, You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia… propaganda… sanghi… bigot… etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more. pic.twitter.com/c0KyfCc1Co — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 1, 2022

The much-talked-about film which released on March 11, 2022, went on to dominate the box office while being showered with praise from the audience and critics. Even PM Narendra Modi came out in support of the film and said, “People who always raise flag of freedom of expression are restless. Instead of reviewing the film on the basis of facts and art, there’s a conspiracy to discredit it,” during his speech at a BJP Parliamentary party meeting. Read more about it here.

Meanwhile, the film which features an ensemble star cast comprising of Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and others, went on to earn a stupendous figure of Rs 250 crore plus in the domestic circuit, according to trade expert Taran Adarsh.

#TheKashmirFiles has slowed down, but the remarkable journey – from ₹ 3.55 cr [Day 1] to ₹ 251.75 cr [Day 35] – is an EYE-OPENER, a CASE STUDY… [Week 5] Fri 50 lacs, Sat 85 lacs, Sun 1.15 cr, Mon 30 lacs, Tue 32 lacs, Wed 25 lacs, Thu 15 lacs. Total: ₹ 251.75 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/BlE8MlSULk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2022

While the phenomenal success of ‘The Kashmir Files’ left many wondering about filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s next project, the filmmaker took to social media and announced that his next project will be titled ‘The Delhi Files’. He also thanked the audience for appreciating his movie while talking about the hard work that went in making ‘The Kashmir Files’. “For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film,” Agnihotri tweeted.

