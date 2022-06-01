Vivek Agnihotri Lashes Out At Oxford University For Cancelling His Event; Calls Their Union 'Hinduphobic' – Watch Video

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is currently in Europe on a humanity tour, took to social media and slammed the union of Oxford University for cancelling his event. While ace director dubbed them as ‘Hinduphobia’ and threatened to take legal action in the video shared by him on Twitter, he even highlighted that ‘Islamophobic Hindus are in minority at Oxford University’.

Taking to Twitter, ‘The Kashmir Files’ director shared the video and wrote, “Yet another Hindu voice is curbed at Hinduphobic Oxford University. They have cancelled me. In reality, they cancelled Hindu Genocide and Hindu students who are a minority at Oxford University. The president-elect [of the union] is a Pakistani. Please share and support me in this most difficult fight.”

Yet another Hindu voice is curbed at HINDUPHOBIC @OxfordUnion. They have cancelled me. In reality, they cancelled Hindu Genocide & Hindu students who are a minority at Oxford Univ. The president elect is a Paksitani.

Pl share & support me in this most difficult fight. pic.twitter.com/4mGqwjNmoB — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 31, 2022

Apart from lashing out at Oxford University, Agnihotri even revealed that he wasn’t allowed to record his event at the Cambridge University earlier. Calling it the ‘curbing of freedom of expression, Agnihotri added, “This happened because a few Pakistani and Kashmiri Muslim students protested. On social media, they write that it’s because I support PM Modi.”

Furthermore, he continued, “Talking about the oppression of minority at the Oxford University, the 48-year-old filmmaker continued, “As if killing thousands of Kashmiri Hindus was not Hinduphobic but making a film on the truth is Islamophobic Hindus are in minority at Oxford University.”

While Agnihotri’s post has gained momentum and gone viral on various social platforms, the audience are early waiting for the filmmaker’s next ‘The Delhi Files’. ‘The Kashmir Files’ which released earlier this year (March 11) went on to dominate the box office while leading actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar, were showered with praise for their phenomenal performance. In addition to several renowned celebs, even PM Narendra Modi extended his support to the Vivek Agnihotri directorial. Read more about it here.

