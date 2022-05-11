Vivek Agnihotri Calls Shashi Tharoor, Kejriwal, Twinkle Khanna 'Genocide Deniers' As Yasin Malik Pleads Guilty

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has been creating a stir ever since it was released earlier this year, the movie was banned in Singapore while several states in India made it tax-free. On Tuesday, it was reported that terrorist leader from Jammu and Kashmir Yasin Malik who was also shown in the movie, pleaded guilty to a terror-funding case. As the news was made public, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter and called out and took a jibe at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna.

Replying to ANI’s tweet that read, “Terror funding case: Separatist leader Yasin Malik pleads guilty before the NIA court today. Recently the court had ordered the framing of charges against several separatist leaders including Yasin Malik under UAPA,” director Agnihotri lashed out at Tharoor, Kejriwal and Khanna.

He wrote, “Dear Genocide Deniers, Still want to call it ISLAMOPHOBIC and half-truth? Dear @ShashiTharoor and @ArvindKejriwal, Still feel like laughing? Dear star-wife, Still wanna make nail-files?”

Dear Genocide Deniers,

Still want to call it ISLAMOPHOBIC and half-truth? Dear @ShashiTharoor and @ArvindKejriwal,

Still feel like laughing? Dear star-wife,

Still wanna make nail-files? हम देखेंगे… https://t.co/MchtlEieft — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 10, 2022

For the unversed, Shashi Tharoor comments on The Kashmir Files being banned in Singapore made him a centre backlash. While CM Arvind Kejriwal had asked the makers of the movie to upload it on YouTube so that the maximum number of people can watch it for free.

My statement in response to assorted comments on my tweet: https://t.co/7jlJDu6ZSc pic.twitter.com/ouZEQWoGS4 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 10, 2022

