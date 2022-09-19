Vivek Agnihotri Asks How ‘Brahmastra’ Beat ‘the Kashmir Files’s Box-Office Collection, ‘With Sticks, Rods Or Paid PR?’

Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-adventure flick Brahmastra has gone against all odds and emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer had one of the biggest openings for a Hindi film in 2022 and has now passed another milestone. Brahmastra has now become the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year surpassing Vivek Agnihotri’s political drama, The Kashmir Files.

The makers of the movie shared that Brahmastra had collected over Rs. 360 crores worldwide in just 10 days, thus becoming the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2022. The record was previously held by The Kashmir Files, which had grossed Rs. 340.92 crores worldwide. Vivek Agnihotri reacted to the news and took a dig at the makers of Brahmastra.

Vivek tweeted on Monday, “Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles…with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. #NotBollywood.”

😝 😝 😝 pic.twitter.com/DjR1MOyplD — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 19, 2022

