Vivek Agnihotri And Shashi Tharoor Engage In War Of Words As Authorities Ban 'The Kashmir Files' In Singapore

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been mired in controversies since day one, but the film still managed to impress critics and allure the audience to cinema halls. And days after its successful run in the domestic circuit, reports of Singapore officials banning the movie in their country has one again got the film trending on various social platforms.

According to a Singapore-based news website, their country officials have banned the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’ due to the ‘one-sided portrayal of Muslims’. “The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the on-going conflict in Kashmir,” the officials told Channel News Asia.

Joining the conversation, Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor took a dig at the opposition party BJP and tweeted, “Film promoted by India’s ruling party, #KashmirFiles, banned in Singapore,” along with a screenshot of the article.

Responding to the Member of Parliament, Agnihotri highlighted the fact that Singapore is the ‘most regressive censor in the World’ by sharing a long list of popular movies that have been by Singapore. “Dear fopdoodle, gnashnab @ShashiTharoor, FYI, Singapore is most regressive censor in the world. It even banned The Last Temptations of Jesus Christ (ask your madam). Even a romantic film called #TheLeelaHotelFiles will be banned. Pl stop making fun of Kashmiri Hindu Genocide,” Agnihotri tweeted.

Dear fopdoodle, gnashnab @ShashiTharoor, FYI, Singapore is most regressive censor in the world. It even banned The Last Temptations of Jesus Christ (ask your madam) Even a romantic film called #TheLeelaHotelFiles will be banned. Pl stop making fun of Kashmiri Hindu Genocide. https://t.co/QIxFjJW86U pic.twitter.com/kzodpI1CtL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 10, 2022

In another tweet, Agnihotri quizzed Tharoor if his late wife Sunanda Pushkar was a Kashmiri Hindu by sharing a screengrab of her old tweet where she talked about being a Kashmiri. “Is this true that Late Sunanda Pushkar was a Kashmiri Hindu? Is the enclosed SS true? If yes, then in Hindu tradition, to respect the dead, you must delete your tweet and apologise to her soul,” Agnihotri wrote on Twitter.

Hey @ShashiTharoor, Is this true that Late Sunanda Pushkar was a Kashmiri Hindu? Is the enclosed SS true? If yes, then in Hindu tradition, to respect the dead, you must delete your tweet and apologise to her soul. https://t.co/3wgJQnkhVZ pic.twitter.com/98DPB4Gnj7 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 10, 2022

While the war of words between Agnihotri and Tharoor has grabbed everyone’s attention, The Kashmir Files, which features an ensemble star cast comprising of Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar, is all set to release on Zee5 on May 13, 2022.

