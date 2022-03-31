Vivek Agnihotri Addresses 'Islamophobia' Claims As 'The Kashmir Files' Receives Clearance From UAE And Singapore Censor

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s recently released movie, The Kashmir Files, which continues to allure the audience to theatres, has finally got clearance from the UAE And Singapore censor boards to release without any cuts. While the maverick director announced the news on Twitter with an exciting post, he even addressed the ‘Islamophobia’ claims which have been making rounds on the internet.

Taking to Twitter, Agnihotri wrote, “BIG VICTORY: FINALLY, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday). Now, Singapore.” While actor Anupam Kher also joined the conversation by sharing his excitement on the microblogging platform, Agnihotri’s tweet instantly grabbed everyone’s attention.

BIG VICTORY:

FINALLY, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday). Now, Singapore. (Thanks Sanu for this portrait). pic.twitter.com/MsQTXowvNu — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 30, 2022

While a few Indians termed the film ‘Islamophobic’, Agnihotri responded to their claim by highlighting the film clearing an Islamic country’s sensor board. Talking to India Today, he said, “In India, some people are calling it Islamophobic but an Islamic country after four weeks of scrutiny has passed it with 0 cuts, and for 15 plus audience whereas in India it is 18 plus.” During the conversation, Agnihotri even talked about how the film focuses on humanity and should be watched by all while emphasising on clearing Singapore’s censor board as well.

Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency, ‘The Kashmir Files’ which also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and Pallavi Joshi, apart from Anupam Kher has already minted Rs 236.28 crore in the domestic circuit.

In another media interaction, Vivek Agnihotri had revealed that his wife-actor Pallavi Joshi and he have been invited by the British Parliament to talk about ‘The Kashmir Files’ next month. Read more here.

SEE ALSO: John Abraham Refuses To Talk About ‘The Kashmir Files’; Slams Journalist For Asking ‘Crazy Questions’

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Vivek Agnihotri Addresses 'Islamophobia' Claims As 'The Kashmir Files' Receives Clearance From UAE And Singapore Censor