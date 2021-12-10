Vishal Garg: Better CEO reportedly 'taking time off effective immediately' after firing 900 employees over Zoom

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announced that he is “taking time off effective immediately” after he fired 900 employees over a Zoom call last week.

Mr Garg fired 900 employees last Wednesday, blindsiding them during a Zoom call in which he terminated their jobs “effective immediately.”

Despite claiming that he desperately did not want to fire the employees and that he was going to do his best not to cry, Mr Garg later went on the disparage the terminated workers in an anonymous blog post, calling them “lazy and unproductive” and accusing them of stealing from the company.

After a recording of the Zoom call leaked, Mr Garg faced waves of backlash online and in the press. VICE obtained an email from the digital mortgage company’s board of directors which indicated Mr Garg would be taking time off and that an outside company would be brought in to do a “leadership and cultural assessment.”

“Vishal and the Board wanted to provide Better employees an update given the very regrettable events over the last week,” the memo reads. “Vishal will be taking time off effective immediately… The Board has engaged an independent 3rd party firm to do a leadership and cultural assessment. The recommendations of this assessment will be taken into account to build a long-term sustainable and positive culture at Better.”

