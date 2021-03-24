Visa Inc is facing an antitrust investigation by the United States Department of Justice. The investigation is regarding anticompetitive practices adopted by Visa in the debit card segment. According to a person familiar with the development, the Justice Department is looking into the company’s rules for transactions both online and in stores. The representatives of the Justice Department have refused to comment on the development. Talking about the inquiry, the company said it cooperating with the department. “We have been informed about the plans of the US Department of Justice to open an investigation. We are fully cooperating in it. The company strongly believes that our debit practices in the United States are in compliance with applicable laws,” it said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier in 2020, the Department of Justice had sued visa. The decision was to block a USD 5.3 billion deal signed between Visa and Plaid Inc. While blocking the deal, the department said that the development would reduce competition for online debit card transactions in the market. The deal between Plain and Visa was ultimately abandoned. The Justice Department in its suit said that Visa already has a strong monopoly in the online debit-card transactions market. It said that around 70 percent of the online transactions in the United States are routed through the company’s network. Following the news, shares of Visa witnessed the steepest one-day slump in almost a year.

The issue revolves around the 2010 law known as the Durbin Amendment. As per the rule, any bank needs to include two networks on their debit cards. The entire idea behind this is to give merchants options of routing over a major network. For example, there should be the option of Visa and another one like Mastercard versus smaller companies. The alternative networks can be convenient and cheaper for merchants. Responding to it, Visa last year said that to believe that it does not face any competition would be wrong.