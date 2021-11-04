Three women were left dead and two others injured in a mass shooting in Virginia, police say.

Officials say that the violence unfolded in the city of Norfolk at around 6pm on Wednesday evening.

Police Chief Larry Boone told Wavy that the suspect, a male, shot a woman and then turned his weapon on four other women as they tried to help the first victim.

Two of the women were taken to a local hospital.

Chief Boone branded the suspect a “coward” in an interview with a local TV station and described it as a possible domestic dispute.

Police have not made clear the location of the suspect.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Virginia shooting: Three women dead and more injured in mass attack