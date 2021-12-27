Virginia family receives keys to Habitat for Humanity’s first 3D-printed home in US

A family from Virginia received keys to a 3D printed home by Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit that helps people find homes, just four days before Christmas this year.

“The three-bedroom home with two full baths is the first-ever completed 3D printed Habitat house in the nation,” a spokesperson for the nonprofit said.

April Stringfield will move into the house with her 13-year-old. She purchased the house through the Habitat Homebuyer Program. “My son and I are so thankful. I always wanted to be a homeowner. It’s like a dream come true,” Ms Stringfield said.

Janet V Green, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg, said the nonprofit collaborated with Alquist, a 3D printing company, earlier this year to start building the home, according to CNN.

The 3D-printing technology allowed the home to be built in just 12 hours instead of the usual construction time of about a month.

Alquist installs a 3D printer in the kitchen of every home it builds, the nonprofit said in a statement. “April will receive a downloadable computer file that will allow her to print knobs, light switch covers and other replaceable parts with her very own 3D printer,” it said.

“We would love to build more with this technology, especially because it’s got that long-term savings for the homeowners,” Ms Green said.

Habitat for Humanity said that Ms Stingfield “logged 300 sweat equity or volunteer hours, one of the requirements of the Habitat Homebuyer Program”. She spent some of them “actually helping the crew on the construction site and others were recorded at the Habitat ReStore in Williamsburg”.

The new homeowner — who works at a nearby hotel — will pay the no-interest mortgage back to the local Habitat affiliate.

“Every Habitat affiliate in the nation and worldwide sells home to partner families who have low to moderate incomes. They must have and maintain good credit and be willing to partner with us,” Ms Green said.

Meanwhile, Ms Stringfield said she was excited to make new memories, according to WTKR.

“I’m excited to make new memories in Williamsburg and especially in a house, a home,” she said. “Some place I can call home and give my son that backyard that he can play in and also for my puppy to run around the yard.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Virginia family receives keys to Habitat for Humanity’s first 3D-printed home in US