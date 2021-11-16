Virgin Media Black Friday deals 2021: Best early discounts on phone, SIM only plans and broadband

Virgin Media is a big player in the internet and connectivity game. Its services are installed in more than 16 million home across the UK, and if you take into account TV and mobile as well as broadband, Virgin plays host to more than 47 million active connections. With big numbers already signed up to its service, this Black Friday we’re digging out the best deals and discounts it’s offering to new and existing customers.

Virgin Media’s products sit in three different categories – television, mobile and broadband. In June 2021, it launched an exclusive partnership with O2, meaning that it now has access to an expanding mobile data network and likewise, it provides customers with all the benefits of O2 Priority when it comes to tickets for live events.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

Virgin Media allows you to have standard internet with a phone line or superfast fibre optic without the need for a line, combining either TV and mobile phone packages to create bundles – this is where we’ll expect to see some excellent deals this Black Friday (spoiler: Virgin has already launched some early deals which we’ve detailed below).

Its television offering is impressive and comprehensive, and packages can be scoped out depending on what you want to watch. There is an almost bewildering array of channels to choose from, but fans of the latest box-sets or sport will not be disappointed. If you’re already on Virgin’s internet service, you can upgrade mid-contract to include the TV package.

Read more:

Virgin has recently launched its “Virgin 360” offering, a new streaming device designed to take on Sky’s “Q” package. Its main offering is giving customers the ability to download an app to watch streamed services and live TV too, meaning there are now many more options for getting your TV fix on the go. Partnering with O2 also gives Virgin Media the ability to expand the mobile app element of this product further down the line, so now might be a great time to invest in this service.

Read on for everything you need to know about Virgin Media’s Black Friday sale, including some impressive early deals on broadband and phones.

Best early Virgin Black Friday deals 2021

(Virgin Media)

For eligible customers who just want a fibre broadband connection without a packaged phone line and TV service, there’s a £342 discount applied across Virgin Media’s M100, M200, M350 and M500 fibre broadband deals from now until 1 December. These tiered services offer increasingly fast speeds for homes with more or fewer devices, and the Black Friday discount can slash the monthly cost of your internet bill by almost 50 per cent. The M100 package falls from £44 per month to £25 per month, while the fastest M500 deal drops from £62 per month to £43 per month.

These are 18-month contracts, which will return to full price once they roll over at the end of the term. There’s also a £35 set up fee and, as with all broadband contracts, your download speeds can vary.

Buy now

5G SIM only plan with 100GB of data and unlimited calls and texts: Now £16 per month, Virginmedia.com

(Virgin Media)

If you bought your phone outright – or your phone is out of contract and you’ve asked your provider to unlock it – you can jump on a SIM-only plan to continue using your device at a much more affordable rate compared to upgrading. For Black Friday, Virgin Mobile has cut the price of its 100GB data plan to £16 per month when you sign up for 24 months. That’s £4 per month cheaper than giffgaff, though you should factor in that while you make savings straight away, data becomes cheaper and cheaper every year. By 2023 we could be flinging around terabyte data plans for the same price.

Buy now

Virgin Mobile is offering two Black Friday deals on contracts with the 64GB iPhone 12 (or the 128GB model in black). Both boost the amount of data you can use. You can get 100GB for £33 per month, or unlimited everything for £38. That’s £72 off the operator’s usual price when calculated over the course of a 36-month contract. The iPhone 12 is the basic version of last year’s iPhone. In our iPhone comparison, our reviewer said “the iPhone 12 is designed to have the broadest appeal. It is a comprehensive package, complete with upgraded specs packed into a familiar form factor.”

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with 100GB of data: Now £29 per month, Virginmedia.com

Virgin Mobile has introduced two Black Friday deal plans for the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, which we’ve tested in our head-to-head with the newest iPhone. New customers can pick up the device on a 36-month contract with no upfront cost and 100GB of data for £29 per month, or with unlimited data for £34 per month. The existing, pre-Black Friday plan was priced at £33 per month for 25GB of data, and you get a nifty silicone cover thrown in, too. Remember that these are flexible plans, so the price of the airtime portion of your contract can change from year to year.

Buy now

Does Virgin Media take part in Black Friday?

Virgin Media does take part in Black Friday, and it has a dedicated Black Friday offers page to display all the latest deals from across its network. As November progresses, we’re gathering up the best deals on phone lines, internet and TV packages, as well as considerable savings on its mobile phone bundles too.

Does Virgin Media take part in Cyber Monday?

As Cyber Monday tends to focus on tech, we anticipate the excellent deals we’ve found across Virgin Media’s products to stay live for Cyber Monday, too. That being said, we don’t know yet whether these deals will change across the Black Friday weekend, or whether they are now set in stone. We also don’t know how long they’ll last, as Virgin Media and tech companies often have a habit of making their offers quite short-lived. Our recommendation would be to snap these savings up as early as possible in November to be sure of the best deals.

When is Virgin Media’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

It’s already started. As retailers gear up for Black Friday in 2021, savings are often rolled out earlier and earlier, and Virgin Media is no exception to this, with some fantastic deals already available across its range.

The best of the offers will be able to be found on its Black Friday deals page, but we can already see some prices slashed across its internet services, with standard M100 fibre broadband £25 a month, as opposed to £44 a month, for new customers. In fact, during Black Friday, you can get its top-of-the-range package (M500 fibre broadband) for less than the usual price of its M100 broadband: it’s currently showing as £43, down from £62.

There are also expected to be excellent savings on mobile phone packages, too, as this area is a significant sector of growth for the brand since its merger with O2 earlier in the year. On its Black Friday iPhone deals, we’ve found a £28 per month iPhone 12 deal with zero upfront cost. Likewise, if you’re in the market for a new Android phone, this Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is at its lowest price ever – £38 a month with no upfront cost – which is a saving of £216.

Prices are slashed across Virgin Media’s mobile phone bundles, too. This iPhone with Apple Watch deal is only £29 a month, which is a saving of £108 from its normal price.

What were the best Virgin Media Black Friday deals last year?

Last year, we saw almost identical deals across the Virgin Media product range. Its bigger bundle broadband was discounted to £44.99, featuring BT Sport in 4K and 230 channels. Increasing the channels to 240 and throwing in Sky Cinema in HD as well as speedier internet saw an almost half-price discount – £57 a month for new customers as opposed to £103 a month. Just like 2021, last year’s Black Friday deals also saw substantial savings on broadband-only deals.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on mobile phones and other tech offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Virgin Media Black Friday deals 2021: Best early discounts on phone, SIM only plans and broadband