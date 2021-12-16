Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones miss Liverpool vs Newcastle with suspected Covid positives

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool vs Newcastle with suspected Covid positives, the club have confirmed.

The Reds take on the Magpies in the Premier League on Thursday night but will do so without the trio who are all now isolating.

A club statement read: “Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk will miss tonight’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle United after registering suspected positive tests for Covid-19. The three players are now isolating.

“As a result, the entire Reds’ set-up, including all players and staff, were tested for COVID-19 again today with no further positive cases being detected.

“Supporters attending the game at Anfield are reminded of the new entry requirements and protocols in place to protect public safety.”

The news comes fast after the Premier League confirmed four more games this upcoming weekend have been postponed following further outbreaks at a number of clubs.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

