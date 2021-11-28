Louis Vuitton menswear designer Virgil Abloh has died of cancer at the age of 41.

LVMH, the French holding company that owns the luxury fashion brand, said on Sunday that Abloh had passed away earlier that day after several years’ private struggle with the disease.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news,” said LVMH boss Bernard Arnault. “Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary; he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom.

“The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Virgil Abloh death: Influential Louis Vuitton menswear designer dies of cancer at 41