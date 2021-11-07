Viral video shows Donald Trump hitting child in head with baseball he signed for fan at World Series

Donald Trump accidentally hit a child on the head with a baseball at the World Series, hilarious video posted online shows.

The former president attended the game in Atlanta, Georgia, between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astro’s and sat in an outside suite with wife Melania.

In the video, shared on TikTok by @loupastore27, a young fan threw his baseball up to Mr Trump in the hope of getting it signed.

The former commander-in-chief caught the ball and asked a Secret Service agent for a pen with which to sign it.

Mr Trump then threw the ball back, which a youngster failed to catch and it struck him on the head.

The boy was not hurt in the incident, according to TMZ.com, but he might be able to make some money as Trump-signed baseballs sell for thousands of dollars.

Mr Trump has spoken of his love,- and skill, at baseball before.

In 2004, he wrote: “I was supposed to be a pro baseball player. At the New York Military Academy, I was captain of the baseball team. I worked hard like everyone else, but I had good talent.”

The one-term president attended the fourth game of the World Series only months after calling for a boycott of Major League Baseball, doing the controversial “tomahawk chop” with Braves fans.

The Braves defeated the Astros in six games to win their first World Series in 26 years

