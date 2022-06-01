Viral Video Of KK Sweating Profusely At His Last Concert Has Fans Blaming Authorities For Negligence

Just days after the shocking death news of Punjabi rapper turned politician, Sidhu Moose Wala, the untimely demise of renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has left the music fraternity shocked. While KK was rushed to a hospital after he complained about chest pain during a concert, he was declared dead by the hospital authorities in Kolkata. With the post-mortem expected to be conducted today, many reports suggest that the singer passed away due to a massive heart attack. And amid all this chaos, a video of KK complaining to the concert authorities about the poor conditions at the event has gained everyone’s attention online.

The ‘Tadap Tadap’ singer (53), who was was performing at the Gurudas College’s fest in Kolkata, can be seen sweating profusely while complaining about the poor conditions at the concert to its authorities in this video. While the video has left fans fuming, many are now blaming the event authorities’ negligence for the singer’s untimely demise.

AC wasn’t working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasnt an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded,

Legend had to go due to authority’s negligence.

While KK entertained the audience with his popular tracks like ‘Pal’, ‘Ankhon Mein Teri’, ‘Dil Ibadat’ and others, he did share a couple of photos from the event just before his health deterioted. “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College!! Love you all,” he captioned those photos on social media.

Meanwhile, several renowned names from the fraternity like Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Sonu Nigam, Reteish Deshmukh and many more, took to their respective social media handles to pay tribute to the popular singer. Check out their posts here.

