Viral TikTok trick claims to help people fall asleep

Posted on June 20, 2022 0

A trick that has gone viral on TikTok claims to help people fall asleep more easily by applying pressure to an area of the body.

The hack was made popular by the user Younger You Doc.

While getting ready to go to sleep, the trick involves finding a pressure point on the inside of the wrist and making circular motions on that spot.

“The wrist spot is an acupressure spot that has come up in several studies”, Younger You Doc said in TikTok comments.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
