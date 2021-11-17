Vir Das' 'Two Indias' Monologue Lands Him In Legal Trouble After Social Uproar, Issues Clarification

Comedian-turned-actor Vir Das recent live performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC has created an uproar on social media as the ‘Two Indias’ Monologue didn’t go down well with many Indians. While many Twitter users criticized the comedian on social media for insulting India with ‘derogatory’ comments, the much-talked-about controversial performance has landed him in legal trouble as well. According to reports, two complaints have been registered against him: one in Delhi’s Tilak Marg Police station and the other one with the Mumbai Police by a High Court lawyer, Ashutosh Dubey. While Das’ clip has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, the comedian took to social media and issued a clarification after receiving a severe backlash on his performance.

Das, who is currently in the US, shared a six-minute clip on YouTube on Monday in which he talked about India and its issues like farmers protest, Covid-19 situation and others, but what irked many netizens was his statement, ‘I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night.’ Within no time, Vir Das’ Kennedy Centre performance clip was viral as many Indian took to the microblogging site to slam the comedian for his comments. Here are a few reactions:

You come from an India, @VirDas, where you make a living by insulting your own nation!! You come from an India, that allows your disgusting, derogative nonsense to pass off as freedom of speech!! You come from an India, that has tolerated your slander for way to long!!#Shame pic.twitter.com/YGRfDqQknj — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) November 16, 2021

This is Comedy?? Vir Das at Kennedy Center USA : “I come from an India where we worship Women in the morning & G@ng г@ре them at night” He might possibly be doing that BUT What gives him right to generalise & label India like that?? #VirDas pic.twitter.com/RwRIaGVe0I — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 16, 2021

I come from india where people like @thevirdas objectifies women during day and give lectures on women’s empowerment on stage #TwoIndias pic.twitter.com/PGNFHjON2Q — Tushar phugat (@PhugatTushar) November 17, 2021

The problem is that retards like @thevirdas & other Bollywood clowns are only acquainted with India through social media. They feel that whatever happens on twitter is going on in every ‘gali-koocha’ of the country. #TwoIndias is a piece of trash. #VirDasInsultsIndia pic.twitter.com/HSwvonVnHT — Tanisha Batra (@TanishaBatra80) November 17, 2021

Responding to the severe backlash, Das issued a long note clarifying his stance on the now-viral ‘Two Indias’ monologue. Talking about the video, Das wrote, “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India’s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret.”

Furthermore, the popular comedian added, “Please do not be fooled by edited snippets. People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, on applause, or represent a great people with negativity, only with pride.” Das concluded the note saying, “I ask of you, the same thing I asked that audience…to focus on the light, remember our greatness, and spread the love.”

