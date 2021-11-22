Vir Das On 'Two Indias' Monologue Row: 'Want To Keep Writing Love Letters To My Country'

Comedian Vir Das, who has starred in a couple of movies like ‘Delhi Belly’, ‘Go Goa Gone’ and others, has become the talk of the nation post his recent stand-up act at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. The six-minute video clip shared by the stand-up comic-turned-actor last week has gone viral on the internet, Das’ Two Indias’ monologue has been subjected to a severe backlash on social media. While a section of netizens praised the talented comedian for talking about the brutal truth of India, others slammed the artist for making derogatory comments highlighting issues like the Covid-19 situation, gang-rapes, farmers’ protest and others during his live performance in the US.

While a couple of legal complaints have been registered against Das, in a recent interview the 42-year-old comedian shared his views on the now-viral act that has created an uproar on the internet. “I think that any Indian who has a sense of humour, or understands satire, or watches my entire video, knows that that’s what happened in that room. And as an artist, you receive all kinds of feedback,” he added.

Furthermore, Das even added, “I have made my country laugh for 10 years now. I have devoted my life to writing about my country. We are here at the Emmys because I wrote a love letter to my country. And as long as I am able to do comedy, I want to keep writing love letters to my country.”

Last week, Das had even taken to social media to pen a long clarification note post the massive row, the ‘Two Indias’ monologue had created on social media. Speaking about the viral clip, Das wrote, “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India’s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. Please do not be fooled by edited snippets.”

Meanwhile, Das, who is currently in New York, has been nominated in the Best Comedy category at the 49th International Emmy Awards, which is all set to take place at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan on November 23.

