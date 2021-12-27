Violent brawl breaks out at Boxing Day Hunt in Wiltshire

A series of brawls broke out at the annual Boxing Day Hunt in Lacock, Wiltshire, videos shared on social media have revealed.

Members of the hunt and crowds of supporters gathered outside The Red Lion pub for the Avon Vale meet as the was preparing to set off for the traditional event, which this year was held on 27 December.

Also present were around 100 activists, according to reports.

Video appears to show hunt members and supporters clash with a group of activists.

Following this, a series of scuffles and punch-ups break out between various groups, as the activists continue to shout “shame on you” to members of the hunt on horseback as navigate their way through the crowd. One man throws a beer over another’s head, while one person in a balaclava throws punches at advancing activists.

Later in the video, protestors shout “get them away” to a police officer, while another person says “get back you f**king scum.”

The police officer replies: “Stop shouting. Don’t you dare speak to me like that.”

Wiltshire Police said no arrests had been made.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were aware of a planned local hunt in Lacock today (27/12) and officers attended at around 11am when concerns were raised about tensions between those involved in the hunt and protestors.

“Officers remained on the scene to manage the two groups and they had dispersed by around 12.30pm.

“At this stage no arrests have been made but our enquiries are continuing.”

Annual Boxing Day hunts often see clashes break out between animal rights activists protesting the sport and members of the hunt.

While fox hunting has been banned in England and Wales since 2005, it continues in a legal form known as “trail hunting”, whereby an artificial, animal-based scent is left somewhere for hounds to track while hunters ride alongside them on horseback.

But campaigners say that this still leads to foxes being mutilated and often killed, resulting in an illegal practice that sees animals being hurt for sport.

