Viola Davis could be returning to the DC Universe with her own spin-off series, according to reports.

The How to Get Away With Murder star played the role of Amanda Waller in the 2016 and 2021 Suicide Squad films, as well as making a brief cameo in the season finale of Peacemaker.

*Spoilers below for the Peacemaker finale.*

In the final episode of John Cena’s HBO Max series, Waller’s daughter Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) revealed publicly that her mother worked with the Suicide Squad.

Now, Variety reports that an Amanda Waller series is in the works at the streaming service, which Davis would executive produce as well as star in.

It will reportedly be written by Christal Henry, who has written for Watchmen, while James Gunn would executive produce.

The Independent has contacted Davis’s representatives for comment.

Davis currently is appearing as Michelle Obama in the Showtime series The First Lady.

When the show was released, Davis was criticised by some viewers for exaggeratedly pursing her lips while portraying Obama.

However, the actor defended her performance, saying that it is “incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work”.

“How do you move on from the hurt, from failure?” she said. “But you have to. Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Viola Davis in talks for Suicide Squad spin-off series, reports claim