Vincent Kompany: Former Man City captain appointed Burnley manager

Burnley have appointed Vincent Kompany as their new manager.

The former Manchester City captain left his role as Anderlecht boss earlier this year and is now targeting a Premier League return with the relegated club.

“Burnley is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager,” Kompany said after the announcement.

“I’m excited by the challenge ahead. I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.