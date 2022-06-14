Vincent Kompany: Former Man City captain appointed Burnley manager

Posted on June 14, 2022 0

Burnley have appointed Vincent Kompany as their new manager.

The former Manchester City captain left his role as Anderlecht boss earlier this year and is now targeting a Premier League return with the relegated club.

“Burnley is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager,” Kompany said after the announcement.

“I’m excited by the challenge ahead. I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Vincent Kompany: Former Man City captain appointed Burnley manager