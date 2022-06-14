Vincent Kompany: Burnley confirm appointment of former Man City captain as manager

Burnley have announced the appointment of Vincent Kompany as their new manager.

The former Manchester City captain joins after leaving Belgian club Anderlecht where he spent three years.

He replaces Sean Dyche who was sacked in April prior to the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season.

“Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager,” Kompany said upon the announcement. “I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.

“I’ve been impressed by the Board’s vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.”

Chairman Alan Pace added: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Vincent to Burnley Football Club.

“Vincent is a proven leader and I’ve been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley Football Club, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the club back to the Premier League.

“Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium’s biggest teams back to European football and a cup final last season and we’ve been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the club.”

