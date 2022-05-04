Vin Diesel's 'Fast 10' Will Be The Most Expensive Movies In History Thanks To Its $300 Million Budget: Report

With new names joining the ‘Fast and the Furious’ franchise, the budget of the upcoming tenth instalment has soared up to $300 million, according to various reports. The new roadblock comes amid reports of filmmaker Justin Lin leaving the project just days into production after a reported fallout with lead actor-producer Vin Diesel. And with Universal Pictures shelling out nearly $1 million a day on the film’s production, and with the addition of new cast members to an already ensemble star-cast has soared the budget of the upcoming ‘Fast and the Furious’ instalment.

Apart from Diesel, ‘Fast 10’ will also feature Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Tyrese Gibson, reprising their roles from the previous instalments. But the addition of talented actors like Brie Larson and Jason Momoa to the tenth sequel has been reported as one of the main reasons for the film’s budget sky-rocketing to astronomical figures ($300 million).

While new reports suggest ‘The Incredible Hulk’ director Louis Leterrier replacing Justin Lin, who continues to be a part of ‘Fast 10’ as a producer, the film’s budget could place the movie in the list of expensive movies that include ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’, Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and others.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson, who has essayed the role of agent Lucas Hobbs in the previous ‘Fast and the Furious’ instalment was invited by Diesel to rejoin the cast for ‘Fast 10’, but the wrestler-turned-actor turned down the offer. Johnson even slammed Diesel’s invitation on social media by calling it an example of manipulation. Read more about it here.

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

