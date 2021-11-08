Vin Diesel puts former rival Dwayne Johnson on spot with Fast and Furious 10 request in new post

Vin Diesel has called upon his former rival Dwayne Johnson to officially bury the hatchet in a new Instagram post.

The actor urged Johnson to return to the Fast & Furious franchise for the final two films.

He wrote on Sunday (7 November): “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come”

Alongside a photo of their characters, Dom Toretto and Luke Hobbs, Diesel continued: “Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfil my promise to Pablo.”

Pablo was an nickname Diesel had for his friend and former co-star Paul Walker, who played Brian O’Connor in the film series. Walker died in a car accident, aged 40, in 2013.

Diesel recently walked Walker’s daughter, Meadow, down the aisle at her wedding, which left fans of the franchise feeling emotional.

Continuing his request to Johnson, Diesel wrote: “I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play.”

“Hobbs can’t be played by no other,” he said. “I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Johnson joined the franchise for the fifth Fast & Furious film in 2011 before departing for his own spin-off movie, Hobbs and Shaw, alongside Jason Statham.

In 2016, the actor made his behind-the-scenes feud with Diesel public via a post, which was aimed at an unnamed male co-star he later revealed to be Diesel.

Vin Diesel called upon Dwayne Johnson to return to ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise (Instagram @vindiesel)

“Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s*** to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling – you’re right,” Johnson wrote at the time.

Johnson later told Vanity Fair that expressing his views publicly “was not the right thing to do”.

He added that the pair met in an attempt to settle their differences.

“Well, there was a meeting,” he said, adding: “I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there.”

The ninth Fast and Furious film was released earlier this year following multiple delays caused by the pandemic.

