Vin Diesel films Justin Lin hyping up Fast and Furious 10 days before director quits

Posted on April 28, 2022 0

A video posted by Vin Diesel the day before Justin Lin quit as Fast and Furious 10 director has been reshared online.

It was announced on Tuesday (26 April) that Lin had made the “difficult decision” to step away as director of the final two instalments in the film series.

But just 24 hours before Lin announced his decision, Diesel shared a video alongside the filmmaker, hyping up its production.

“Is it fair to say this is going to be the best one?” the Hollywood star asks.

“In my heart, yes,” Lin replies.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Vin Diesel films Justin Lin hyping up Fast and Furious 10 days before director quits