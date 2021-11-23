Villarreal vs Manchester United prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking sees Manchester United begin a new chapter out in Spain with a vital Champions League group match against Villarreal.

The Red Devils, who are tied at the top of Group F, with Atalanta two points behind with two games remaining, must bounce back after a poor display in a heavy loss at Watford.

A final game at Old Trafford against Young Boys awaits, but a win here will secure their place in the last 16.

The Yellow Submarines will hope to exact revenge after a crushing loss in the reverse fixtures thanks to a stoppage-time goal Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Villarreal vs Manchester United is scheduled to kick off at 5:45pm GMT on Tuesday, 23 November, 2021.

The game takes place at the Estadio de la Ceramica, also known as El Madrigal.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 5pm.

BT Sport subscribers can watch the game online and on mobile devices either through the website or BT Sport app.

What is the team news?

Villarreal will miss Gerard Moreno (hamstring), with Serge Aurier (ineligible). Emery may bring in Yeremi Pino and Francis Coquelin, while the hosts hope to have Arnaut Danjuma and Etienne Capoue available with both set for fitness tests after missing out against Celta.

Carrick will be without Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane due to injury, with Mason Greenwood is out (Covid). Edinson Cavani is also likely to be out due to a tendon issue. Luke Shaw (concussion) may be replaced by Diogo Dalot, while Donny van de Beek’s goal at Watford puts him in line for a start.

Carrick may use Eric Bailly here in anticipation of next weekend’s game at Chelsea, where the Ivorian will be needed in place of the suspended Harry Maguire.

Predicted line-ups

Villarreal XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Pino, Dia, Danjuma

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Dalot; Van de Beek, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Odds

Villarreal: 9/5

Draw: 5/2

Manchester United: 7/5

Prediction

United have shown very little to suggest they can bounce back despite Solskjaer’s departure, Unai Emery’s side were superior for large spells at Old Trafford, so we’ll lean towards a home win. 2-1.

