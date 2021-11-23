Villarreal vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV today

Michael Carrick takes charge of Manchester United for the first time after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking on Sunday.

The Red Devils find themselves in a desperate situation, having been thrashed by Watford at Vicarage Road, leaving them 12 points off leaders Chelsea in the Premier League and six points off fourth.

Their position in the Champions League is far from comfortable either, and this game will go a long way to deciding who will top Group F and who will qualify, with United already holding a victory over the Yellow Submarines thanks to late drama at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture with Cristiano Ronaldo’s stoppage-time strike.

Atalanta are just two points behind both teams and travel to Young Boys, meaning either side dropping points at El Madrigal could result in them dropping out of the top two with the Italians moving up with one game remaining.

Villarreal still have to travel to Bergamo, while United can lean on a home game against the Swiss outfit on 8 December.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Villarreal vs Manchester United is scheduled to kick off at 5:45pm GMT on Tuesday, 23 November, 2021.

The game takes place at the Estadio de la Ceramica, also known as El Madrigal.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 5pm.

BT Sport subscribers can watch the game online and on mobile devices either through the website or BT Sport app.

What is the team news?

Villarreal will miss Gerard Moreno (hamstring), with Serge Aurier (ineligible). Emery may bring in Yeremi Pino and Francis Coquelin, while the hosts hope to have Arnaut Danjuma and Etienne Capoue available with both set for fitness tests after missing out against Celta.

Carrick will be without Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane due to injury, with Mason Greenwood is out (Covid). Edinson Cavani is also likely to be out due to a tendon issue. Luke Shaw (concussion) may be replaced by Diogo Dalot, while Donny van de Beek’s goal at Watford puts him in line for a start.

Carrick may use Eric Bailly here in anticipation of next weekend’s game at Chelsea, where the Ivorian will be needed in place of the suspended Harry Maguire.

Predicted line-ups

Villarreal XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Pino, Dia, Danjuma

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Dalot; Van de Beek, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Odds

Villarreal: 9/5

Draw: 5/2

Manchester United: 7/5

Prediction

United have shown very little to suggest they can bounce back despite Solskjaer’s departure, Unai Emery’s side were superior for large spells at Old Trafford, so we’ll lean towards a home win. 2-1.

