Villarreal vs Manchester United LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Who will be Manchester United’s new manager?

Follow all the action as Manchester United travel to Villarreal in a crucial Champions League fixture tonight.

After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was finally sacked on Sunday, less than 24 hours after United’s dreadful 4-1 defeat at Watford, the club has been engulfed by uncertainty over who will take charge. Mauricio Pochettino continues to be linked with the permanent position, but it will be Michael Carrick who leads the team tonight as caretaker and, for all the disruption, United simply cannot afford another poor performance.

The club are currently tied with Villarreal at the top of Group F on seven points, and victory tonight will see Carrick’s interim reign begin with automatic qualification into the knockout stages. However, defeat could see Atalanta leapfrog United into second place with just one game remaining and heap yet more pressure on a beleaguered squad. “It’s like every game we go into,” Carrick said ahead of kick-off. “Whatever the recent form, whatever is happening around it, you’ve got to go into the game to try to win the game.” Follow all the action live below:

Show latest update 1637679049 Villarreal host Manchester United in Champions League Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Manchester United travel to Villarreal in the Champions League group stage. Chaos has reigned at United in the past few days, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally sacked after the club were thrashed 4-1 at Watford on Saturday. Despite the protracted uncertainty, there appears to be no succession plan in place at the club, with Michael Carrick acting as caretaker while United seek out a permanent replacement. Mauricio Pochettino appears to be the favoured candidate, however, it remains to be seen whether he can be prised from PSG before the end of the season. Meanwhile, United cannot afford to lose focus on a crucial European fixture. They are currently top of the group and can advance to the knockout stages with a victory tonight. Defeat, though, will leave qualification out of United’s hands heading into the final round of group games. Tom Kershaw 23 November 2021 14:50

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Villarreal vs Manchester United LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight