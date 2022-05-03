Villarreal vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League semi-final online and on TV tonight

Liverpool FC take a two-goal advantage to Spain for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Villarreal.

Chasing a quadruple, Jurgen Klopp’s side avoided a weekend slip-up against Newcastle to keep up their chase of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

The German manager was able to start with Fabinho, Mohamed Salah, Thiago and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench in the league, and all are likely to return for the second leg.

Having frustrated the Anfield crowd with a resolute first half defensive performance last week, Unai Emery will be hoping his Villarreal team can more consistently trouble the Liverpool defence to overturn the deficit and reach the Champions League final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Villarreal vs Liverpool is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 3 May at Estadio de la Cerámica (El Madrigal) in Villarreal, Spain.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Villarreal were beaten by Alaves in weekend La Liga action, with Unai Emery opting to rest or take off at half-time several of those likely to feature in the second leg. Arnaut Danjuma withdrew late from the game after feeling some discomfort and Gerard Moreno is unlikely to be fit to start as he continues to battle a hamstring issue.

Roberto Firmino is Liverpool’s sole major absentee, and the Brazilian’s foot injury appears unlikely to have healed sufficiently for the forward to be involved in the second leg. Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas did return to the bench, though, for the Newcastle game after ilness and may again be amongst the match day squad.

Predicted line-ups

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Chukwueze, Lo Celso, Dia

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Mané, Luis Díaz

Odds

Villarreal win 41/10

Draw 13/4

Liverpool win 14/19

Prediction

Liverpool are in such strong form at the moment and appear unlikely to cede their position of strength against a Villarreal side needing to show more ambition to hope to progress. Villarreal 1-2 Liverpool (1-4 agg.)

