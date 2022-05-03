Villarreal must overturn a 2-0 deficit as they welcome Liverpool to Spain in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.
Unai Emery’s side produced a solid defensive showing and frustrated their hosts in the first half a week ago, but will need to play more proactively in attack if they are to end their opponents’ quadruple hopes.
Both teams opted to rest some likely starters from weekend league action, with Liverpool winners against Newcastle but Villarreal knocked back by Alaves.
Either Manchester City or Real Madrid awaits the winner in the final.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.
When and where is it?
Villarreal vs Liverpool is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 3 May at Estadio de la Cerámica (El Madrigal) in Villarreal, Spain.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.
Confirmed line-ups
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupinan; Lo Celso, Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Moreno, Dia
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota
Odds
Villarreal win 41/10
Draw 13/4
Liverpool win 14/19
Prediction
Liverpool are in such strong form at the moment and appear unlikely to cede their position of strength against a Villarreal side needing to show more ambition to hope to progress. Villarreal 1-2 Liverpool (1-4 agg.)
Source Link Villarreal vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of the Champions League semi-final