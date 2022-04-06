Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Bayern Munich are perennially challenging for the Champions League crown season in, season out.

The German champions continue to march towards yet another Bundesliga title as rivals Borussia Dortmund slipped up once again at the weekend.

A nine-point lead at the top of the German league means they can now fully focus on their European tilt.

And while Villarreal picked up the scalp of Juventus in the last round, Bayern will be supremely confident that they can safely book their place in the semi-finals.

Here’s all you need to know about this evening’s fixture.

When is it?

The match will take place at El Madrigal on Wednesday 6 April.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate will air the action live, with the game also available to stream on the broadcaster’s website and app.

What is the team news?

Villarreal will be without Alberto Moreno, while Boulaye Dia and Samuel Chukwueze are also set to miss out. Unai Emery is expected to start with Arnaut Danjuma and Gerard Moreno up front as they look to cause a shaky Bayern defence problems.

Corentin Tolisso has been ruled out through injury, with Eric Choupo-Moting unavailable after testing positive for Covid. Alphonso Davies is not expected back until the weekend, but Niklas Sule is available.

Predicted line-ups

Villarreal: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Pino, Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Danjuma, Moreno.

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski.

Odds

Villarreal: 9/2

Draw: 16/5

Bayern Munich: 6/10

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Villarreal produced a sensational display against Juventus but you imagine this will a step too far for them against the 2020 winners. With Lewandowski in the team, Bayern are always going to score. They may concede too, but they should win in Spain. 1-3 Bayern.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight