Viktor Medvedchuk: Ukraine secret services capture pro-Kremlin politician and Putin ally after weeks on run

Ukraine’s secret services have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin weeks after he escaped house arrest.
President Volodymyr Zelensky published a photo of Viktor Medvedchuk in handcuffs on Tuesday.
Last year Ukrainian authorities opened a treason case against Medvedchuk, who says Mr Putin is godfather to his daughter. He denies wrongdoing.
