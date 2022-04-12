Viktor Medvedchuk: Ukraine secret services capture pro-Kremlin politician and Putin ally after weeks on run

Ukraine’s secret services have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin weeks after he escaped house arrest.

President Volodymyr Zelensky published a photo of Viktor Medvedchuk in handcuffs on Tuesday.

Last year Ukrainian authorities opened a treason case against Medvedchuk, who says Mr Putin is godfather to his daughter. He denies wrongdoing.

More follows…

