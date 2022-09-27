‘Vikram Vedha’ Twitter Review: Fans Say Only Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan ‘Can Do Remakes Better Than Original’

With less than a week remaining for the release of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s much-awaited movie Vikram Vedha, the reviews of the movie are finally here. The film is a neo-noir action thriller written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and is a remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original movie starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role and received widespread critical acclaim. Netizens have now shared their early reviews for Vikram Vedha.

Hrithik Roshan replaces Vijay Sethupathi in the Hindi version of the film while Saif Ali Khan replaces R. Madhavan. The movie also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. Leaving an early review of Vikram Vedha one user said that only Hrithik and Saif could make a remake better than the original. One user wrote, “Only @iHrithik can do remakes better than the original. Whether it’s Agneepath or Vikram Vedha, this star shines bright. What a talent!!” Take a look at the reactions.

