‘Vikram Vedha’ Twitter Review: Fans Say Only Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan ‘Can Do Remakes Better Than Original’

With less than a week remaining for the release of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s much-awaited movie Vikram Vedha, the reviews of the movie are finally here. The film is a neo-noir action thriller written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and is a remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original movie starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role and received widespread critical acclaim. Netizens have now shared their early reviews for Vikram Vedha.

Hrithik Roshan replaces Vijay Sethupathi in the Hindi version of the film while Saif Ali Khan replaces R. Madhavan. The movie also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. Leaving an early review of Vikram Vedha one user said that only Hrithik and Saif could make a remake better than the original. One user wrote, “Only @iHrithik can do remakes better than the original. Whether it’s Agneepath or Vikram Vedha, this star shines bright. What a talent!!” Take a look at the reactions.

Only @iHrithik can do remakes better than the original. Whether it’s Agneepath or Vikram Vedha, this star shines bright. What a talent!! As I grew up, most choices changed but two favourites remained constant – @iHrithik and @sachin_rt All the best, Hrithik! #VikramVedha — Hypocritical Homosapien (@highonhypocrisy) September 26, 2022

#VikramVedha review: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2. Once in a lifetime you come across a movie which has all the ingredients of a Massy and classy thriller. The dialoguebaazi, swag and twist in the narrative are just marvellous. @iHrithik has proved again why he is above all!What an act!Read more — Movie reviews and entertainment portal. (@movieboxreports) September 27, 2022

The brutality shown by his character is simply crazy & shift to the later stage of his character is outstanding. @PushkarGayatri deserves a standing ovation and #SaifAliKhan is complete contrast and effective. Good days for #Bollywood are here ! Highly recommended #VikramVedha — Movie reviews and entertainment portal. (@movieboxreports) September 27, 2022

Saw #VikramVedha It’s a winner. Top class story and acting. Hatsoff to the director @PushkarGayatri 🙏 What a climax, complete goosebumps 🔥 It’s a total mass masala entertainer.

Get ready to witness a Blockbuster movie.

⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 — Vinith Revankar (@vinit_revankar) September 26, 2022

#VikramVedhaReview : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ RunTime : 2:39 Hours ( 159.51 https://t.co/i6sJtwqaLz).. Everything is on spot with this film… #HrithikRoshan is Flawless, & #SaifAliKhan is at his best.. Overall, an ineffable movie in terms of story, dialogues, screenplay & acting.#VikramVedha pic.twitter.com/W0AKyOuEfB — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) September 26, 2022

#VikramVedha reviews are extremely positive get ready to use BETTER THAN ORIGINAL word again and again after 3 days

Book Your Tickets Nowhttps://t.co/UuWWxZM3Qg pic.twitter.com/3VeyfgrPL3 — Snehadeep chougule (@SnehadeepHR1) September 27, 2022

