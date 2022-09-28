‘Vikram Vedha’ To Fair Better Than ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ In North ?; Hrithik- Saif’s Film Expected To Open At Rs 15 Cr

The upcoming Friday will witness a big clash between Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan: I. Both the movies are equally hyped and have been receiving a good response from the the audience. Reports suggest that both the movies are expected to do well in their respective regions that is Vikram Vedha in North and Ponniyin Selvan: I in South.

Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead role while Ponniyin Selvan: I stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and more. Indian Express reported that film trade experts are expecting Hrithik- Saif starrer to open at Rs 15 crore while Ponniyin Selvan 1 might open at around Rs 2 crore in the Hindi-speaking states. Also after the success of National Cinema Day, where tickets were sold for Rs. 75, makers of both the movies have slashed the prices of their tickets.

Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir action thriller written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and is a remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original movie starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role and received widespread critical acclaim.

While, Ponniyin Selvan: I is a epic period action film directed by Mani Ratnam and is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. The film tells the story of early days of Arulmozhivarman, who later became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

