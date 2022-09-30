‘Vikram Vedha’ Review: Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan Own This Hindi Remake

Vikram Vedha essentially is an almost shot-by-shot copy of its original Tamil release from 2017 starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Disclaimer: I haven’t watched the original and the story wasn’t spoiled for me. Still, Vikram Vedha is pretty predictable and yet it’s the direction, music, and feel of the massy entertainer is what the audience will enjoy the most. People will be coming in to watch the actors, and their fight sequences. The makers give the audience exactly what is wanted and they do it in perfect synchronisation. Vikram Vedha is somewhat of a treat for South Indian movie fans as well as the old superhero clan fans.

Vikram Vedha begins with Vikram an honest cop hunting down members of a gang. It’s a quick operation, in and out. Vikram and his team led by Abbas go in with the intention to kill every single one of the goons who have several murder charges against them. However, one of the crowd is clean, without any weapons or charges against it. To void an inquiry and the risk of losing the gang leader Vedha, Vikram and his team forge the crime scene.

Once the forensic ballistics are clear, the team moves on grab the leader, who they expect to re-surface after being underground for months. However, he shows up at the police headquarters to turn himself in. Vikram and Vedha’s cross paths and it soon begins to blur the lines between the black and white, the good and the bad.

Hrithik does not look like the gangster he is supposed to be playing. The actor looks too chic for someone low-life goon or a gang leader, but he does not have to look like one. He is far from his character in WAR and does not take his shirt off. Without it, his character is more relatable and believable. The accents are questionable and so are the location but the food makes it worth it. The little details is what matters in Vikram Vedha whether it’s the music, the close-up shots and action sequences borrowed from South Indian movies, or the freshening diverse plus-sizez background dancer in the item song. The changes make for a unique experience for a Bollywood movie.

The film shots both leads Saif and Hrithik full of emotions for their male friends, colleagues, and family members, it’s encouraging and that’s enough. Having Vedha fight to avenge his brother’s death, ready to stand for his brother is just as intriguing to watch, and certainly better than a brother fighting to protect his sister’s virtue (unfortunately a usual trope). The bromance with the side of love-hate relationship between Vikram and Vedha makes for a fun watch.

What makes it even better is Radhika Apte’s few quirky and snarky scenes. Though few they are impactful similar to Rohit Saraf who plays Vedha’s younger brother Shatak.

What does not hit 100 % is the chemistry between Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. However, Pushker and Gayatri’s direction makes up for it. The rare few emotional moments do fail to evoke any reaction let alone sympathy for the character. The run time isn’t enough to drive the emotions home, to develop the relationship between these characters. The makers do rush through a lot of emotional scenes in the movie, while it drives the plot forward it does not help the audience connect with Vikram or Vedha.

The screenplay is direct and simple (without spoon-feeding narration and clues), which does not take away from the suspense or the twists in the film. The makers have focused on the visuals over the dialogues keeping them true to the characters with few punchlines and they work best for it’s rustic vibe. The film will have you chuckling here and there and that’s all it needs, Vikram Vedha is about watching a spectacle, a story unfold from the sidelines much like Radhika Apte and sometimes that’s okay.

Verdict: Vikram Vedha is certainly the watch for this week, with a rare balance of visuals, story and performances.

