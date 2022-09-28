One of the most anticipated films of the month, Vikram Vedha is all set to grace the theatres on September 30, 2022. With only two days left for its release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer. The actors are also giving their all to promote the movie on a personal front.

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram to share a video of him grooving to the energetic and peppy dance song titled Alcoholia from Vikram Vedha. The actor is soon joined by his co-star Saif Ali Khan and the duo can be seen engaging in a little dance session on the addictive beats of the song.

Although Hrithik Roshan, who is known as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, executed the choreography of Alcoholia to the T, his co-star Saif Ali Khan managed to keep up with him just fine. The duo adorably danced to the song together, successfully managing to put a smile on their followers’ faces.

Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of the blockbuster Tamil film of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Cover Image: Sourced

Source Link : 'Vikram Vedha': Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan Grooving To 'Alcoholia' Will Drive Your Mid-Week Blues Away