'Vikram' Twitter Review: Fans Can't Get Enough Of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil's Superlative Act

Posted on June 3, 2022 0 Comments0

The wait is finally over! After a three-year wait, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Vikram,’ starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathy, and Fahadh Faasil, has finally arrived in theatres near you,The film is already making headlines across the country, and people are excited to experience the thrilling adventure. Kanagaraj, known for his work on ‘Master’ and ‘Kaithi,’ appears to have directed yet another blockbuster

Vikram starts with the events that occurred following Inspector Bejoy’s seizure of an illegal shipment connected to Adaikalam and Anbu some few months ago. The other drugs containers are missing, and Santhanam allocates the gangsters to recover them so that he can form his own government.

At the box office, the film will compete with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj.’ The film has already sparked a lot of interest across the country, and we can’t wait to show you the Twitter reactions:-

Which movie are you planning to watch this weekend? Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ or Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’?

Cover Image: IMDB

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : 'Vikram' Twitter Review: Fans Can't Get Enough Of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil's Superlative Act

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *