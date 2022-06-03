'Vikram' Twitter Review: Fans Can't Get Enough Of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil's Superlative Act

The wait is finally over! After a three-year wait, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Vikram,’ starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathy, and Fahadh Faasil, has finally arrived in theatres near you,The film is already making headlines across the country, and people are excited to experience the thrilling adventure. Kanagaraj, known for his work on ‘Master’ and ‘Kaithi,’ appears to have directed yet another blockbuster

Vikram starts with the events that occurred following Inspector Bejoy’s seizure of an illegal shipment connected to Adaikalam and Anbu some few months ago. The other drugs containers are missing, and Santhanam allocates the gangsters to recover them so that he can form his own government.

At the box office, the film will compete with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj.’ The film has already sparked a lot of interest across the country, and we can’t wait to show you the Twitter reactions:-

One word review: #Vikram BLOCKBUSTER 👍👍🔥🔥 2nd half kickass theatrical entertainment! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 3, 2022

Whaat a return to the big screen after 4 long years #Aandavar the GOAT!! One of the best action films in Indian cinema with intelligent plots and links to #Kaithi and #1986vikram.Hats off #Lokeshkanakaraj who has proved one can deliver wonders even with the right kind of (1/3) — Vishal Krishnan (@vish_kri) June 3, 2022

Amazing movie experience with #vikram! Thankyouu @Dir_Lokesh & @anirudhofficial 🚀🔥🎥 . My favourite Indian film of 2022 ❤️ A must watch in the theatre ! — Bjorn (@Bjornsurrao) June 3, 2022

Hearing news about extra-ordinary booking status of #KamalHaasan ‘s #Vikram not only in TN but from other southern states and Overseas as well. Number of shows are steadily increasing. #Vikram will be the No.1 movie in #India this weekend. Expecting a fantastic opening. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 2, 2022

#Vikram [4.5/5] : #FahadhFaasil has the best role after #Ulaganayagan He is almost the hero.. He drives the 1st Half.. Kamal drives the 2nd half..#Fafa Mass.. He will be celebrated everywhere..@VijaySethuOffl Totally different acting style.. He holds his own.. Tharam..👌👌 #FaFa so happy that fahadh did a phenomenal job in #vikram

He drives the whole first half🤗, i never thought this much screen space he’ll get,Well talented actor will always been appreciated in any cinema✨ really happy for his growth and success ❤️ — Aswin (@Aswin6339) June 3, 2022 Cover Suriya anna climax😳😳🔥🔥 Fire fire fire🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Vikram #Vikram #Vikraaaammmmmmmm — வேட்டைமன்னன்ROLEX (@Vettaimannan_) June 3, 2022 #Vikram: Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan is back in style, in just the way we want to see him. The low screen space for him in the first half takes a proper u-turn and goes all guns blazing in the second half. Great to see him in such spellbinding form 🔥 — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) June 3, 2022

Which movie are you planning to watch this weekend? Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ or Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’?

Cover Image: IMDB

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Vikram' Twitter Review: Fans Can't Get Enough Of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil's Superlative Act