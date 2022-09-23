Vijay To Make A Cameo In Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’? Actor’s Photo From Director Atlee’s Birthday Bash Goes Viral

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen and SRK has back-to-back releases like Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Recently a picture of South superstar, Vijay, along with Shah Rukh Khan from director Atlee’s birthday party has now gone viral on the internet. Netizens are speculating that Vijay might have a cameo in SRK’s movie. It is also reported that Nayanthara will be making her Bollywood debut through Jawan.

Director Atlee, recently took to his social media handles and shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay from his birthday party. Sharing the photo, the filmmaker wrote, “What more can I ask on my bday , the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay.”

What more can I ask on my bday , the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUdmMrk0hw — atlee (@Atlee_dir) September 22, 2022

As soon as the photo was shared, netizens claimed that Vijay and SRK will soon be sharing the screen in Jawan. One user wrote, “Looking at this picture and just like manifesting a cop+soldier movie with #ShahRukhKhan and #ThalapathyVijay. You never know if Vijay’s cameo in #Jawaan (not confirmed) transcends into a full blown movie by #Atlee next… Another universe… boom!” Take a look at the reactions here.

Imagine the single screen theatres reactions if there would be a cameo of Thalapathy Vijay in Jawan 🔥🔥🔥#ShahRukhKhan #Vijay #Atlee #Jawan pic.twitter.com/9T9mD9b6cp — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) September 22, 2022

Looking at this picture and just like manifesting a cop+soldier movie with #ShahRukhKhan and #ThalapathyVijay. You never know if Vijay’s cameo in #Jawaan (not confirmed) transcends into a full blown movie by #Atlee next… Another universe… boom! 💥 pic.twitter.com/UDIOtDdtso — Vineeta Kumar (@vineeta_ktiwari) September 22, 2022

Few days back, there were rumours that Thalapathy Vijay was to play a cameo role in SRK’s Jawan.

Is this pic an unofficial confirmation on those rumours by our Atlee Anna? 🔥#ShahRukhKhan #Vijay #Atlee pic.twitter.com/Oe2abXyLCw — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) September 22, 2022

Vijay cameo in #Jawan? — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 22, 2022

