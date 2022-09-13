Vijay Deverakonda’s First Instagram Post After ‘Liger’ Box Office Failure Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

One of the most anticipated films of 2022, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger emerged as the biggest box office failure. Also starring Ananya Panday, the film followed the story of an underdog MMA fighter with a romantic twist. Amidst films tanking at the box office due to the boycott trend, Liger managed to achieve the undesirable feat all on its own, thanks to the terrible screenplay and dialogues.

Since the Puri Jagannadh directorial flopped at the box office, Vijay Deverakonda has maintained a low profile on social media. However, he broke the dry spell on Monday after he posted a picture of his stylish attire for the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022. Dressed in all black, the 33-year-old held a stern expression as he posed for the picture.

However, fans were even more captivated by his choice of caption. The Liger star seemingly sent a cryptic message to the trolls in just two simple words. He captioned the picture, ”Single Player.” Fans could not help but agree with it as the comment section flooded with netizens supporting Vijay Deverakonda amidst trolling.

One netizen wrote, ”Akela hi kaafi hai. Sab par bhari!” while another commented that he needs to ‘rise like a pheonix’. Liger reportedly minted only ₹23.12 crore worldwide and failed to impress the critics. On the flip side, netizens pointed out the misogynistic and terrible plot of the film that resulted in its doom.

