Vietnam opens 2000ft glass-bottomed bridge said to be world’s longest

Vietnam is now home to a glass bridge, said to be the world’s longest, in its northern province of Son La, with the structure spanning about three-fourth the height of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa tower.

Named Bach Long, Vietnamese for White Dragon, the bridge stretches over 2000ft in the lush green region and has surpassed a similar glass-bottomed structure in China elevated at a height of over 1700ft, which can easily withstand the weight of 500 people.

The bridge was made accessible to public viewing on Saturday.

This aerial photo shows the newly constructed Bach Long glass bridge in Moc Chau district in Vietnam’s Son La province (AFP via Getty Images)

The white glass structure, enticing for people with acrophilia, has already seen footfall of nearly 15,000 visitors in the first three days.

The first day saw more than 4000 visitors since it also coincided with the four-day Reunification Day break, said Hoang Thi Nhu, a representative of Moc Chau Island Tourist Area.

Tourists on the bridge said the views were “satisfying” and “magnificent”, according to a local report.

Tickets to visit the bridge are priced at VND 650,000 (£22.64) for adults and VND 450,000 (£15.67) for children on a holiday, significantly higher than VND 100,000 (£3.48), what it costs on normal days.

A young visitor crawls on the Bach Long glass bridge in Moc Chau district in Vietnam (AFP via Getty Images)

It hangs at a height of nearly 500ft and has a deck made of super tempered glass that includes three layers of glass 1.5 inch thick.

For this project, Vietnam imported the entire cable car system from South Korea.

In the initial run, just 500 people were allowed to step on the bridge at a time to ensure safety.

