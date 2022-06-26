Vidyut Jammwal Claims “I'm World's Top Martial Arts Artist” When Asked About Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal said that people across the globe compare him with action superstars such as Tony Jaa and Jacky Chan. He added that he is the top artist in the world when it comes to Martial Arts. The actor is now working on a sequel named Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha. He starred in the part 1 of this action film as well.

In an interview, Vidyut Jammwal was asked about other Bollywood action stars like Tiger Shroff and Aditya Roy Kapur. In reply to this, he said that they are “great action stars”; however, he sits on the top of the list when it comes to martial arts artists in the world. He further added that he is being compared with Tony Jaa and Jackie Chan.

The actor was asked that “if it is difficult to act or fight”, he said that if a person is a “fine martial arts artist” then he will be “fine in everything else”. He added that a martial arts artist has discipline and that helps them to cope up with everything.

Vidyut Jammwal starred in a movie called Khuda Haafiz that was released online during the global pandemic in 2020. The film was not able to enter the theatres as everything was shut down at that time. The actor will be seen in the sequel of this film named Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha. Vidyut Jammwal played the role of Sameer in the first part and Shivaleeka Oberoi played the role of his wife, Nargis.

