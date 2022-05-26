Videos show desperate parents asking officers to intervene in Uvalde school shooting

Desperate parents argued with police officers, urging them to rush Uvalde Elementary School following reports of the shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two adults.

Videos from outside school premises show parents telling police to “go protect the kids!” and others suggesting that they “just rush” the school themselves in an effort to get their children to safety.

The footage was livestreamed on Tuesday and has since been shared on social media. It reveals the parents’ extreme distress as the shooting was underway.

Gunman Salvador Ramos, 18, was inside the school for up to an hour before being killed by authorities.

More follows…

