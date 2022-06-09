Video shows Secret Service tackling abortion protester to the ground after she approached Biden motorcade

A Secret Service agent was caught on video tackling an abortion rights protester to the ground as she approached President Joe Biden’s motorcade with a megaphone as he travelled to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California.
The women’s rights protester walked out into the middle of the street in downtown LA on Wednesday before being tacked by the agent.
More follows…
Douglas Mateo
Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine.
His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics.
He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news.
Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.