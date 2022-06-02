Video shows Russian soldiers walking away after their tank is hit by landmines

An aerial video captured by the Ukrainian army appears to show two Russian soldiers miraculously walking away unhurt after their tank was hit by two landmines and a missile.

The video, released by the Ukrainian 54th Mechanised Brigade on Telegram, shows drone footage of a moving tank coming under attack.

The tank is seen moving in a huge field near a forest when it ran over a landmine, creating an explosion and sending a huge cloud of smoke up into the sky. When the tank began moving again, it struck another landmine, which rocked the whole tank and created a fireball.

The video then zoomed in and appeared to show two uniform-clad men standing on the tank and scrambling down from it even as a fire raged around them. Eventually, an anti-tank guided missile broke the Russian machine into pieces.

It is not known if the two soldiers eventually survived the attack.

Videos of the attack were widely shared on Twitter, including by defence expert and senior fellow at Foreign Policy Research Institute, Rob Lee.

Mr Lee said that the machine under attack was a Russian T-72B3 tank, which is fitted with built-in reactive armour.

A soldier is seen atop a burning tank in the video shared by Ukraine’s 54th Mechanized Brigade (@Blue_Sauron/Twitter)

The incident reportedly took place in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

The video comes amid reports of Russian forces pushing to capture the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region.

There were also reports from Ukraine that overnight Russian shelling overnight set a school in the city of Kharkiv on fire and that a woman died in the blaze.

Russian forces also shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region, its governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, said on Telegram. He said the shelling took place on the border with the Kherson region, much of which is under Moscow’s control.

