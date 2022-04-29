Video shows rats at a Family Dollar distribution facility

The Arkansasattorney general is suing the discount chain Family Dollar, alleging that the company knowingly sold goods despite the presence of more than 1,000 rodents in its distribution warehouse in West Memphis.

Hundreds of stores across the southern states where the franchise operates had to close to issue recalls last February.

“This misconduct by Family Dollar Stores and Dollar Tree allowed them to maximise profits, while causing Arkansas citizens to purchase hazardous, adulterated and contaminated products,” the lawsuit said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.