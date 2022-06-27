Video shows passengers climbing from derailed Amtrak train in Missouri

Dramatic videos capture passengers escaping from a crowded Amtrak train that hit a dump truck and derailed in Missouri on Monday.

“Damn, it happened,” passenger Robert Nightingale of New Mexico can be heard saying, as he walks through the rubble-strewn hallway of the train toward a shaft of light from an open window.

Later, video from Mr Nightingale, which he posted on Facebook Live, shows passengers sitting on top of overturned rail cars.

At least 50 people were injured in the derailment, and multiple may be dead, according to local officials.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

