Video shows moment EU flag is hung in Ukraine parliament

This is the historic moment the EU flag was raised in the Ukrainian parliament following the news that the nation was granted candidacy status in a blow to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin demanded the nation should never be allowed to join Nato. He has insisted that he is unfazed by Ukraine’s EU application, as it is not a “military pact”.

“We must traverse this path [to membership] as quickly as possible. This depends on us”, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

