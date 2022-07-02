Video shows moment EU flag is hung in Ukraine parliament

Posted on July 2, 2022 0

This is the historic moment the EU flag was raised in the Ukrainian parliament following the news that the nation was granted candidacy status in a blow to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin demanded the nation should never be allowed to join Nato. He has insisted that he is unfazed by Ukraine’s EU application, as it is not a “military pact”.

“We must traverse this path [to membership] as quickly as possible. This depends on us”, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Video shows moment EU flag is hung in Ukraine parliament