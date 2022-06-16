Video shows mob threatening to kill Pence after Trump falsely told them he could overturn election

Videos played by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol attack on January 6 2021 shows the mob threatening then-Vice President Mike Pence as he was refusing to aid then-President Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The threats against Mr Pence came after Mr Trump falsely told them that Mr Pence had the power to change the outcome of the election.

Introducing the video, Representative Pete Aguilar said that the attack on the Capitol was “the effect of Donald Trump’s words and actions”.

More follows…

