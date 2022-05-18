Video shows James Franco visiting Amber Heard night before she filed for divorce

Posted on May 18, 2022

Footage of James Franco visiting Amber Heard at her penthouse the night before she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp has been shown in court.

The surveillance video was played to jurors on Tuesday as Ms Heard endured intense cross-examination from Mr Depp’s legal team.

It shows Mr Franco arriving at Ms Heard’s penthouse apartment in the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles at around 10.50pm on 22 May 2016.

The day after the footage was taken – 23 May 2016 – Ms Heard filed for divorce from Mr Depp.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
